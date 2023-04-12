Financial Contrast: Global Business Travel Group (GBTG) vs. Its Rivals

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Global Business Travel Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Business Travel Group $1.85 billion -$25.00 million -10.95 Global Business Travel Group Competitors $3.77 billion $226.95 million 3.90

Global Business Travel Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Global Business Travel Group. Global Business Travel Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Business Travel Group N/A -2.83% -0.87% Global Business Travel Group Competitors -3,276.52% 3.63% -4.03%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Business Travel Group’s competitors have a beta of 2.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Global Business Travel Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Business Travel Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Global Business Travel Group Competitors 101 898 1773 31 2.62

Global Business Travel Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.68, suggesting a potential upside of 29.99%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 9.57%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Global Business Travel Group competitors beat Global Business Travel Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies. It manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

