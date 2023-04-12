Financial Review: Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) vs. Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aeva Technologies and Holley, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 3 3 0 2.50 Holley 0 4 6 0 2.60

Earnings and Valuation

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. Holley has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 197.36%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Holley.

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Holley’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $4.19 million 53.47 -$147.30 million ($0.68) -1.50 Holley $688.42 million 0.39 $73.77 million $0.64 3.55

Holley has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Holley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.8% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -3,513.96% -39.05% -36.91% Holley 10.72% 2.03% 0.63%

Summary

Holley beats Aeva Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application. The company was founded in 2017 is based in Mountain View, California.

About Holley

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.