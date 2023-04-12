First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE:FHN opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $24.92.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.