Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $88.48 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,545 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $88,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $1,736,570. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on MRK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.40.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $112.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $285.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.