Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $45.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

