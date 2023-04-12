FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires Shares of 4,445 Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $29,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $883,325 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.61. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $73.45.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

