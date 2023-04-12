Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as high as C$1.15. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 950,134 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.15 target price on Gear Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$294.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.
