Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2023

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXEGet Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as high as C$1.15. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 950,134 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GXE shares. Stifel Firstegy restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.15 price objective on Gear Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Gear Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$294.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. Gear Energy’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

