Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as high as C$1.15. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 950,134 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GXE shares. Stifel Firstegy restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.15 price objective on Gear Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Gear Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$294.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

Gear Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. Gear Energy’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

