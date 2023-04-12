GEM Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,650 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. Visa accounts for about 0.6% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.72. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The firm has a market cap of $429.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

