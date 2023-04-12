Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,191 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.07.

Progressive Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $148.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $106.35 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.51. The company has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.95, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.