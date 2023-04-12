Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 23,921 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,921 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.6 %

TSN opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $99.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

