Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $130.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.47 and its 200-day moving average is $135.37. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

