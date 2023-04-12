Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.82 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,779 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,336,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,707,245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $547,518,000 after buying an additional 1,352,130 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $454,267,000 after buying an additional 1,185,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EOG opened at $121.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.31. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

