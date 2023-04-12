Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,555,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,372,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,264,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,082 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.