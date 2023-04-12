Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,116,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,542,000 after acquiring an additional 304,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,913,000 after acquiring an additional 460,939 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,875,000 after acquiring an additional 537,114 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,866,000 after acquiring an additional 97,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $73.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.067 dividend. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

