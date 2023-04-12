Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,270 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,087 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.34.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $148,740,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,481,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,829,167,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $150.07 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $404.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

