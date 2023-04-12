Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 23,226 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 6,416.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,226 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $119.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $90.87 and a 1-year high of $132.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

