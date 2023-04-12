Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after buying an additional 76,229 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $44.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.