Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 408 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

