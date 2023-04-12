Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,403 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,711 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

FedEx Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,856 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.71, for a total transaction of $430,053.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,406,180. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $231.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.45. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

