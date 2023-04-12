Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 7,559 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,559 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after buying an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 102.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,405,000 after buying an additional 742,894 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Stock Down 1.3 %

PYPL stock opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $112.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day moving average of $78.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

