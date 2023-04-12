Geoff Craddock Buys 10,000 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Stock

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) insider Geoff Craddock acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Barings BDC Trading Down 0.1 %

BBDC opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.11 million, a PE ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Barings BDC

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the third quarter worth about $9,301,000. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after purchasing an additional 619,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 471,096 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Barings BDC by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 408,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 37.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 407,203 shares during the period. 49.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BBDC shares. Oppenheimer lowered Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Featured Stories

