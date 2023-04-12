Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.29

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and traded as low as $13.20. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 54,437 shares.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $221,072.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,590,659 shares in the company, valued at $21,187,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 33,150 shares of company stock worth $441,220.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 40,340 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

