Grab (GRAB) and Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) is one of 188 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Grab to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Grab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grab and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $1.43 billion -$1.68 billion -6.77 Grab Competitors $4.03 billion $50.55 million -22.15

Volatility & Risk

Grab’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Grab. Grab is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Grab has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab’s peers have a beta of 0.93, indicating that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grab and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -117.45% -23.71% -16.61% Grab Competitors -38.50% -144.96% -3.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Grab and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 1 2 8 0 2.64 Grab Competitors 771 4711 10073 252 2.62

Grab presently has a consensus target price of $3.92, indicating a potential upside of 31.51%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 16.98%. Given Grab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Grab is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Grab peers beat Grab on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

