Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Graco in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Graco by 2,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Graco by 76.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Trading Up 0.7 %

Graco stock opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GGG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.