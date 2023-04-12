Gregory Orenstein Sells 1,626 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $39,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,232.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $55,959.75.

nCino Price Performance

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 0.34. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its stake in nCino by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 733,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in nCino by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,370 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 32.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,774,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,969,000 after buying an additional 1,430,585 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,602,000 after buying an additional 704,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of nCino from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stephens decreased their price objective on nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

