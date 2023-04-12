Grigorios Siokas Purchases 2,238 Shares of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Stock

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) CEO Grigorios Siokas acquired 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $54,540.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,611,502.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cosmos Health Stock Performance

COSM stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cosmos Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $62.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.

Get Cosmos Health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COSM. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cosmos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cosmos Health in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Cosmos Health in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cosmos Health by 444.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71,799 shares in the last quarter.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It is also involved in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.