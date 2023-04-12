Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,644 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,865,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,670,000 after acquiring an additional 250,387 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 22,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

