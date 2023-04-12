Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after purchasing an additional 816,427 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,646,000 after purchasing an additional 207,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,823 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

DUK stock opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.96 and a 200-day moving average of $97.58.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

