Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,417 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. State Street Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,462,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,290 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $526,047,000 after purchasing an additional 622,878 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,951,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after purchasing an additional 998,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $238,833,000 after purchasing an additional 81,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,360 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,731,806.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,557 shares of company stock worth $471,939. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HAL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.12.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

