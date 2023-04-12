Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 32,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,474,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 504.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.98.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.