Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $400,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth about $397,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $161.83 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $192.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

