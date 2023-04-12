Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $251,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,229 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.99%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

