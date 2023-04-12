Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in International Paper by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 576.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IP opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

