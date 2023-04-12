Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after buying an additional 717,683 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after buying an additional 1,431,879 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,270,000 after buying an additional 68,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,109,194,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.27.

Shares of SCHW opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.31. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

