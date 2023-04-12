Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 157 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,690,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $250,695,000 after buying an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 10,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

CVS Health stock opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $107.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile



CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

