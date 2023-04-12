Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $252,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,441,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $45,084,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,420,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.26.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ELV opened at $489.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $474.25 and its 200 day moving average is $490.44. The stock has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Recommended Stories

