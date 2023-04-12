Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LNC opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.77. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $69.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

