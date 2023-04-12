Haeren Geoffrey Van Purchases 33,333 Shares of Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) Stock

Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) CTO Haeren Geoffrey Van purchased 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 308,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,030. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ NOGN opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. Nogin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $230.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nogin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Nogin, Inc operates as an e-commerce, technology platform provider in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. Its commerce-as-a-service platform's tools provide clients with capabilities around website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.
