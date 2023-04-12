Haeren Geoffrey Van Purchases 33,333 Shares of Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) Stock

Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) CTO Haeren Geoffrey Van purchased 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 308,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,030. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nogin Trading Up 19.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NOGN opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. Nogin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $230.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nogin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nogin Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Nogin in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nogin during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nogin during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nogin during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Nogin, Inc operates as an e-commerce, technology platform provider in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. Its commerce-as-a-service platform's tools provide clients with capabilities around website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.

