Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Sells 326 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.87.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

