Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.71

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 731,835 shares trading hands.

Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.79. The company has a market cap of £14.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers and other nanomaterials; and installed SiC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.