HC Wainwright Weighs in on Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.50). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Timber Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Timber Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.95) EPS.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TMBR opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. Timber Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Timber Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMBR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,124,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,952,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 238,663 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus is on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, facial angiofibromas in tuberous sclerosis complex, and other sclerotic skin diseases.

See Also

