Head to Head Analysis: OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) & Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

OptimumBank has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank 17.61% 7.62% 0.81% Old Point Financial 14.80% 9.07% 0.69%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $22.84 million 1.04 $4.02 million $0.68 4.81 Old Point Financial $61.55 million 1.97 $9.11 million $1.80 13.48

This table compares OptimumBank and Old Point Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Old Point Financial has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Point Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OptimumBank and Old Point Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of OptimumBank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Old Point Financial beats OptimumBank on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimumBank

(Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks. The company was founded on March 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About Old Point Financial

(Get Rating)

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.