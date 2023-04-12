Head-To-Head Comparison: Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) vs. The Competition

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) is one of 992 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ventyx Biosciences to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Ventyx Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.1% of Ventyx Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ventyx Biosciences and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ventyx Biosciences N/A -$108.43 million -14.03 Ventyx Biosciences Competitors $1.82 billion $241.41 million -3.67

Analyst Ratings

Ventyx Biosciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ventyx Biosciences. Ventyx Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventyx Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00 Ventyx Biosciences Competitors 4207 15079 41555 713 2.63

Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $55.40, suggesting a potential upside of 92.56%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 116.49%. Given Ventyx Biosciences’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ventyx Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Ventyx Biosciences has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventyx Biosciences’ peers have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ventyx Biosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventyx Biosciences N/A -34.99% -32.56% Ventyx Biosciences Competitors -3,398.06% -233.86% -35.55%

Summary

Ventyx Biosciences beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease. It is also developing VTX002, a sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and VTX2735, a peripheral-targeted NOD-like receptor protein 3 inflammasome inhibitor to treat patients with cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome. In addition, the company is developing VTX3232, a CNS-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Encinitas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.