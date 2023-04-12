Head-To-Head Contrast: Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) versus Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH – Get Rating) and Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Teekay Tankers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $4.84 billion 1.18 -$2.27 billion ($5.41) -2.50 Teekay Tankers $1.06 billion 1.25 $229.09 million $6.65 5.90

Teekay Tankers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Norwegian Cruise Line. Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teekay Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Teekay Tankers 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Norwegian Cruise Line and Teekay Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Teekay Tankers has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.97%. Given Teekay Tankers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Teekay Tankers is more favorable than Norwegian Cruise Line.

Profitability

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Teekay Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line -46.86% -286.66% -10.87% Teekay Tankers 21.55% 23.65% 13.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.2% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Teekay Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Teekay Tankers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teekay Tankers has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teekay Tankers beats Norwegian Cruise Line on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Teekay Tankers

(Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts. The STS Transfer segment offers lightering support services provided to conventional tanker segment as part of the full service lightering operations. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.