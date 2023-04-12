Head-To-Head Review: iSpecimen (ISPC) and Its Competitors

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare iSpecimen to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

iSpecimen has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSpecimen’s rivals have a beta of 5.27, suggesting that their average stock price is 427% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for iSpecimen and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00 iSpecimen Competitors 48 716 1293 27 2.62

Insider and Institutional Ownership

iSpecimen currently has a consensus target price of $7.63, suggesting a potential upside of 519.92%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 31.94%. Given iSpecimen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than its rivals.

11.6% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of iSpecimen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iSpecimen and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen -98.50% -42.83% -35.26% iSpecimen Competitors -227.43% -12.62% -7.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iSpecimen and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $10.40 million -$10.25 million -1.06 iSpecimen Competitors $1.69 billion $80.31 million 4.08

iSpecimen’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than iSpecimen. iSpecimen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

iSpecimen rivals beat iSpecimen on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

