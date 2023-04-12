HelloFresh (HFG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HelloFresh (ETR: HFG) in the last few weeks:

3/27/2023 – HelloFresh was given a new €21.00 ($22.83) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/27/2023 – HelloFresh was given a new €37.00 ($40.22) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/27/2023 – HelloFresh was given a new €42.00 ($45.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/24/2023 – HelloFresh was given a new €18.00 ($19.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/24/2023 – HelloFresh was given a new €17.00 ($18.48) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/13/2023 – HelloFresh was given a new €17.00 ($18.48) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/8/2023 – HelloFresh was given a new €42.00 ($45.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/8/2023 – HelloFresh was given a new €26.00 ($28.26) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/7/2023 – HelloFresh was given a new €21.00 ($22.83) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/7/2023 – HelloFresh was given a new €18.00 ($19.57) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/7/2023 – HelloFresh was given a new €37.00 ($40.22) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/28/2023 – HelloFresh was given a new €42.00 ($45.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/28/2023 – HelloFresh was given a new €18.00 ($19.57) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

HelloFresh Price Performance

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €23.26 ($25.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.15. HelloFresh SE has a 1-year low of €15.40 ($16.74) and a 1-year high of €46.92 ($51.00). The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.43.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

