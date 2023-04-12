HighTower Trust Company N.A. Acquires 158 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 51.8% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,716,000 after buying an additional 577,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after buying an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 79.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after buying an additional 214,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after buying an additional 187,393 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.97.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $469.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $447.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.43. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $534.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a PE ratio of 293.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

