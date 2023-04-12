HighTower Trust Company N.A. Acquires 2,274 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $85.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.74.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.87.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.