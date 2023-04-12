HighTower Trust Company N.A. Acquires Shares of 3,749 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on META. Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.31.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,359,132. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $213.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $224.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

